Carson M. Cockerham age 88 of LaPlata, Maryland went home to be with the Lord on October 15, 2019. He was born December 6, 1930 in Fairfax, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by father Lindsey O. Cockerham, mother Hattie Irene Cockerham, brothers: George Cockerham, Nelson Cockerham and Daniel Cockerham.
Carson is survived by his wife of 66 years Irma June Cleary Cockerham, daughter Deborah June (Earl) Reitz, son Gregory Carson (Delores) Cockerham, sister Karen Rose Bort, grandchildren: Karen Michelle Reitz Wood (Landon Milstead), Steven Michael (Brittany) Retiz, Joshua Allen (Jessica) Cockerham, and great grandchildren: Makenzie Brooke Wood, Caleb Joseph Cockerham, and Daisy June Reitz. There is also a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.
Carson served in the Navy from 1948-1953. He then worked as a civilian for the Navy at the Naval Propellant Plant in the Print Shop at the Base in Indian Head. He retired from the Naval Ordnance Station Indian Head as supervisor of Printing Operations in 1985. He then worked for Walter Willett building houses after helping build the current sanctuary and fellowship hall at Marbury Baptist Church as a volunteer. He served Marbury Baptist Church as a Sunday School Teacher, Royal Ambassador Leader, Deacon Chair, search committee member and Trustee. Carson loved watching baseball at all levels, especially the Orioles and Blue Crabs. He also greatly enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports. Carson truly enjoyed interacting with relatives and friends at family and Naval reunions.
Funeral services were held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Marbury Baptist Church. Interment Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD. Memorial donations can be made to Marbury Baptist Church, 4670 Bicknell Road, Marbury, MD 20658. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 23, 2019