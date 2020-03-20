|
|
Catherine Diane (Penny) Watson, 74, departed this life at home surrounded by family and all loved ones on March 19, 2020. She was born in Washington, DC to the late Elsie R. and James A. Penny. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Clinton Watson Sr. and son, Artur Clinton Watson, Jr.
Catherine, also known as Betsy, is survived by her family, Carolina Watson (Melido S. Garcia), Angela Proctor, Faith Watson, Gabel Harley (Thomas M. Harley Jr.), Christopher Watson (Pamela Watson), Santo Watson (Catherine M. Watson), Diane Gabisi (Suliaman Gabisi). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; a host of family, friends, and relatives; her Golden Girls; Waterboy (Michael); and her fishing and hunting crew. Special blessings and love to all.
Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19 virus.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 25, 2020