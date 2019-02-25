Catherine Elizabeth Johnson Mattingly, affectionately known as Piggie, of Leonardtown, MD, died February 23, 2019 at the age of 94.

Piggie was born July 3, 1924 in Clements, MD. She was the eldest child of Mattingly Gibbons Johnson and Catherine Elizabeth (Bessie) Drury Johnson.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Clement Mattingly; her brother, Joseph Aloysius Johnson; and sister, Mable Johnson Norris.

She was married to Clement on Oct. 27, 1956 and had two children.

Piggie is survived by her children: Stephen Anthony Mattingly and his wife Linda; and Janet Mattingly-Nalley and her husband Todd.

She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Holly Elizabeth Borror and her husband Byron, LCDR Stephen Clement Mattingly (USN) and his wife Megan, William Scott Grantham, Lindsay Elaine Mattingly, Capt Jonathan Smith Mattingly (USAR) and his fiancÃ© Ali Nolan, Morgan Nalley-Roy and her husband James (USN), and Taylor Ann Nalley. Piggie has six great grandchildren: Amber, Jocelyn and Scarlett Borror, Spencer Adams, Clark and Henry Mattingly. Piggie is also survived by her loving sister, Dorthy Ann Russell, of Clements, MD; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Piggie and her husband made their home in Hillcrest Heights, MD, moving to Waldorf after Clements death then relocating to Leonardtown and her beloved St. Mary's County.

She will be fondly remembered as a longtime cashier at Mattingly's IGA in Leonardtown, MD. She was a devoted housewife, and had a kind, loving and happy spirit and will be greatly missed by all.

Family will receive friends on February 27 at St. Joseph's Church Hall of Morganza, MD, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m.

The funeral mass of Christian Burial will be held on February 28, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church with interment immediately following at Charles Memorial Gardens, next to her beloved husband.

Pallbearers will be: Jonathan Mattingly, William Grantham, Todd Nalley, Byron Borror, Barry Curley, John Kelly and Patrick Kelly.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in her name to: Hospice of St. Mary's, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650, [email protected] or call 301-994-3023.

Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 27, 2019