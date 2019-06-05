|
Catherine Elizabeth Windsor, 85, of Waldorf, MD, died June 2, 2019 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Center in LaPlata, MD, surrounded by her family.
Catherine was born April 18, 1934. She is the daughter of the late Amy and George King. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Windsor. She is survived by her six children: Nancy, Johnny (Eileen), Robert, Benny (Karen), Norris (Cheryl) and William as well as thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Catherine will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home, Indian Head, MD on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 noon. Interment Wesleyan Memorial Gardens, LaPlata, MD.
