|
|
|
Catherine Frances Potter, of Waldorf, MD, daughter of the late Henry and Mary Portzen, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019, at the age of 95. Frances was born on March 18, 1924. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, in Bryantown, MD, in 1942.
Frances married Philip M. Potter, Sr. (Meb) in September of 1947. While being a mother, homemaker, and helping manage a family business, she also worked outside the home. Most notably was her employment with Southern MD Gas Company, where she started working in 1956 and continued until she retired in 2016.
Music was truly her life's passion. She believed that God had given her this musical talent to share with others. From the age of 16, she spent many years as organist for various parishes in the Catholic community in Southern Maryland, including countless weddings, funerals, and celebrations.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Philip M. Potter, Sr., Denis A. Brien (son-in-law), and Kiera A. Brien (granddaughter). She is survived by her son, Philip M. Potter, Jr. (Laura), Mary Ellen Baumgartner (Robert), and Ann C. Brien; as well as 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00am, at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Waldorf, MD. Interment to follow at St. Peter's Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady Help of Christians Church (100 Village Street, Waldorf, MD 20602-2183) or to the National Shrine of St. Jude (205 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606).
Published in The Maryland Independent on Sept. 13, 2019