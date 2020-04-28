Home

Cecelia H. Kozlowski


1926 - 2020
Cecelia H. Kozlowski Obituary
Cecelia "CeCe" H. Kozlowski, 93, of LaPlata, MD passed away on April 22, 2020.

Born on May 27, 1926 in Colonial Beach, VA to the late Thomas J. Howe and Margaret R. Howe, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Victor V. Kozlowski; five brothers; two sisters; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Kozlowski. CeCe is survived by her son, Gary V. Kozlowski; daughter, Carol A. Barry (Timothy); brother Pat Howe; sisters, Ann Pitts (Marvin) and Rosina A. Hall; grandchildren Victoria McMillin, Amy Humble, and William and Michael Barry; great-grandchildren Haisley and Mattingly Humble.

CeCe was a woman with a strong faith in God. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a member of Sacred Heart Sodality. CeCe was an active volunteer with Hospice for many years. She was also a past member of Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Squad and American Legion Auxiliary, serving as Post Commander. She was a member of the Home Economics Club of Maryland.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in CeCe's memory to Hospice of Charles County (2505 Davis Rd., Waldorf, MD 20603 or hospiceofcharlescounty.org). Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 1, 2020
