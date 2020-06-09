On Saturday, June 6, 2020 Rusty transitioned to eternal life. Born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Pomfret. He was the sixth of seven children of William Augustine Sr. "Gus" and Mary Gertrude Savoy. Rusty graduated from Pomonkey High School in 1968. Viewing, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Thornton Funeral Home, 9:30a.m. to 10:30a.m. Mass, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pomfret, Maryland. Interment, Church Cemetery.
Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 9, 2020.