Charles Bruce "Rusty" Savoy
1949 - 2020
On Saturday, June 6, 2020 Rusty transitioned to eternal life. Born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Pomfret. He was the sixth of seven children of William Augustine Sr. "Gus" and Mary Gertrude Savoy. Rusty graduated from Pomonkey High School in 1968. Viewing, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Thornton Funeral Home, 9:30a.m. to 10:30a.m. Mass, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pomfret, Maryland. Interment, Church Cemetery.

Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
JUN
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Thornton Funeral Home
