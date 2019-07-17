Charles "Fred" Herbert, Sr., 85, of Welcome, MD passed away on July 15, 2019 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.



He was born on January 26, 1934 in Boston, MA to the late Charles F. and Rose Josephine (Panovicz) Herbert. He was raised in Laurel, MD.



Fred was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He loved hunting and fishing, but his real passion was business and hard work. Fred was a successful businessman who established Fred's Saddlery in 1970 and Fred's Sports in 1977. He retired in 2004 and lived out the rest of his days on his farm in Welcome, MD.



In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by three siblings, Francis Herbert, Rose Nichols and Helena Blanchfield.



He is survived by his children, Pamela Wright, Fred Herbert, Jr. (Emme), Michael Herbert (Alex), Joe Herbert (Dianna); step-children, Tina Lawson (Tim) and Brenda Carpenter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and beloved life-long friend, Dwight Miller.



Interment will be private.



Memorial donations are requested to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011



