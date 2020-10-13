Charles "Chuck" Henry Arnold, Jr., 77, of Brentwood, TN, passed away on October 7, 2020 after a long battle with diabetes and associated health issues. Chuck was born on October 17, 1942 to Florence and Charles H. Arnold, Sr. in Washington, DC and was the eldest of seven. He was a tradesman who went on to work for the federal government as a Steamfitter/Plumber.



In 1962, Chuck met Bette Anne Francis and they wed on February 15, 1963. They went on to have four children, Charles Richard Arnold, Joseph Henry Arnold, Jeffrey Allen Arnold, and Robin Lynn Bell (Arnold), raising their family in Clinton, MD.



Chuck enjoyed playing the guitar with friends and family over many years, enjoying 1950s era and Rockabilly music. He also enjoyed construction projects to include serving as his own general contractor and building two homes in Mechanicsville, MD where he and Bette Anne later lived. He retired as an Inspector at NASA Goddard Spaceflight Center, Greenbelt, MD after a 42-year career. Most recently, he and Bette Anne relocated to Tennessee in June 2020.



Chuck was predeceased by his father, mother, brothers James Arnold and Edward Arnold, and sister Barbara Arnold. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Bette Anne Arnold, their four children and their spouses, Maria Arnold, Jennifer Arnold, Elizabeth Arnold, and Steve Bell; 11 grandchildren, Lauren Gale (Arnold) and husband Robert, Corinne Wolf (Arnold) and husband James, Joseph "Rick" Arnold, Nicholas Arnold, Anthony Arnold and wife Abaigeal, Jason Arnold, Anthony Diange, Tyler Bell, Kiersten Bell, Caitlyn Arnold, and Hayley Arnold; and two great-grandchildren, Cole Gale and Kate Gale. He also has 3 surviving siblings, Lorraine Campbell, Thomas Arnold, and John Arnold.



Chuck was laid to rest at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Nashville, TN on October 15, 2020.



