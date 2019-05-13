Charles Henry Scott, 90, of Welcome, MD, passed away on May 9, 2019.

Born in Nanjemoy, MD, on July 4, 1928 to the late John Scott and the late Medie Scott, he is also predeceased by his brother, Colbert Scott; sister, Bessie Ryland; and sons-in-law: Charles Garner, Wayne St. Clair and James Wathen. Charles leaves behind his wife, Lucy Scott; son, Gerald Scott; daughters: Delores Wathen, Violet Garner, Shirley Grow (Bill), Nancy St.Clair-Abell (Rich), Barbara Wicker; long-time friend, Rosa Lopez; 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Charles was employed by the Naval Ordinance Station in Indian Head, MD, as an ordinance worker. He was a devoted NASCAR fan and loved Chevrolets. Other passions over the years included gardening, eating crabs, and listening to country music. We will miss his spirit, laughter and smile, yet his presence forever will remain in the hearts of those who loved him and in the lives he touched.

The family will welcome visitors on Friday, May 17, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD); where a Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens (3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Rd., Waldorf, MD).

Pallbearers will be Gerald Scott Jr., Clifford Garner, Wayne Wathen, Allen Wathen, David St. Clair and Kevin Wedding.

Online condolences to the family can be shared at: arehartechols.com. Published in The Maryland Independent on May 15, 2019