Charles Howard "Charlie" Ryce, 75, of Brandywine, MD, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 22, 2019.

Born on June 5, 1943 in La Plata, he was the son of the late Sidney W. and Hattie E. Ryce. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: George and James Daniel Ryce; his sister, Jewell Adams; and his grandson, Adam J. Lincoln.

Charlie worked for Fruit Growers Express and Amtrak for 30+ years. He retired in 2002 to expand on his love of music and working on many different instruments. Charlie loved traveling around Southern Maryland from one jam session to the next but every Sunday morning you could find him in the front row at church with instrument in hand.

He is survived by his children: Patricia A. Ryce (Jim); Steven A. Ryce (Carol); his siblings: Bernice Ryce, William Ryce (Dreama), Joyce Stahl (Bob), David Ryce (Christine), John Ryce (Melda), Robert Ryce (Doris); his grandchildren: Dana Ryce, Charles Edwards, Dustin Lincoln, Fred Lincoln, Sabrina Ryce, and Steven Eury. He is also survived by many great grandchildren.

Visitation on Wednesday, March 27, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with Funeral Service on Thursday, March 28, 10:30 a.m. at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. Interment to follow at Christ Church Cemetery in Wayside, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cedarville Assembly of God, 11600 Cedarville Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.