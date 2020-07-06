known affectionately as "Junebug", departed this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren at the time of passing. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Frances Stewart Makle (aka Weezie)l one son, Charles Antoine, 2 daughters, Felicia Battle(Gerald) and Carlette Makle, three grandsons and one granddaughter. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church 13715 Notre Dame Place Bryantown, MD. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Adams Funeral Home, PA Aquasco, MD. www.Adamsfuneralhomemd.com