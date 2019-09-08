|
Charles Michael "Mike" Wills, 55, of Nanjemoy, MD, died unexpectedly Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was the Director of Fire & Rescue Operations at Maryland International Raceway where he had worked for the past 29 years.
Mike was born in Washington, DC, on March 26, 1964, to Charles W. Wills and Peggy I. Wills, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his fiance, Shewana O'Connor; sister Andrea Wills-Hooper and brother-in-law Sammy Hooper; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bill and Mary Sandy; father-in-law and mother-in-law Mike and Kay O'Connor; aunts Mollie Johnson and Mary Lou Wills; nephew and godson Aidan Hooper; nieces, Makenzie Hooper, Kaitlyn and Gabby Sandy; and numerous cousins, including Madelyn Sopher, his texting buddy.
Friends received at Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM with Fire Department Prayers at 7 PM. Funeral services at Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Nanjemoy Baptist Church, Nanjemoy, MD. Repast immediately following burial at Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mike's name, may be sent to the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, 73 Glymont Road, Indian Head MD 20640. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Sept. 11, 2019