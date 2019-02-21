|
Charles Russell Kindall, 69, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on February 9, 2019 at UM Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD. He will be dearly missed.
Charlie was born in 1949 in Cheverly, MD, and is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Kindall and Gladys Kindall (Dotson). He is survived by his wife, Regina Kindall; his son, Eric Kindall; and his sister, Charlene Johnson (Kindall).
Per Charlie's wishes, his body will be cremated and the ashes returned to his wife. We are holding a remembrance gathering for Charlie which will be held on Saturday, March 2, at Grille No. 13 in Waldorf, MD, from 2-5 p.m. Grille No. 13 is located at 3016 Waldorf Marketplace, Waldorf, MD 20603. We hope to see our friends and family come celebrate Charlie's life and memories with us.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 22, 2019