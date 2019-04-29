Charles Walter Milbrook, 82, of Waldorf, MD, died April 29, 2019 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf, MD.

Charles was a Veteran of the U.S. Army where he earned a Bronze Star Metal for his service during the Vietnam War, retiring from the U.S. Army in 1979. He then began his career with the U.S. Secret Service and retired in 1996 as Chief of Voice Communications.

He was born in Washington, DC, the son of Charles Ellery Milbrook and Dorothy May Gates, and graduated from Laurel High School. Children and grandchildren were most important. He enjoyed golf, reading, and westerns.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Theresa Lorraine Milbrook.

He is survived by his sons: Charles (Steve) Milbrook and wife Annette; John E. Milbrook and wife Abigail; his daughter, Karen Deprey and husband Dan; his grandchildren: Tyler Milbrook and wife Melanie, Brandon Milbrook, Rebecca Deprey, Kristine Marts and husband Tom, Erica Milbrook, Cheyanne Milbrook; and his sister, Doris M. Taylor and husband Ronald.

Visitation on Friday, May 3, from 3 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 5 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. Interment on Thursday, May 23, 11 a.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Memorial contributions in Charles' name are asked to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603. Published in The Maryland Independent on May 1, 2019