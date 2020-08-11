Chester Thomas Percosky Jr (age 81)
Chester T Percosky, Jr. of White Plains, MD died Thursday August 6, 2020 at his home with his family. Mr. Percosky was born on March 13, 1939 in Wilkes Barre, PA to Dorothy A and Chester T Percosky Sr. Mr. Percosky served in the U.S. Marine Corp for four years and then was employed with Safeway Stores for 45 years retiring in 2010. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Hilda Rae Percosky, children Amy Tippett (Bradley), Stephen Percosky (Nora) and Mark Percosky (Valerie). Five grandchildren Christy and Sean Percosky and their mother Christine Derry, Conner and Austin Tippett and Mia Percosky. Great-granddaughter Charlie Rose Carpenter. He is also survived by his two sisters, Peggy Felicione and Sharon Zimmerman, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 1-4pm at Raymond Funeral Service located at 5635 Washington Avenue, LaPlata MD. Mass to be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10am located at St Peter's Catholic Church, 3310 St Peters Dr, Waldorf MD. Burial in the church cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions the number of attendees at the funeral home and church are limited and facial coverings are required at all times while inside the facilities. Please check with the family if you are considering attending.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Chesters name can be made to Wounded Warriors
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.