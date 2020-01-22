|
|
Christine Thompson Scott passed from this life into the arms of her Savior on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 95 years old. She was born on July 24, 1924 in Rison MD; where she was raised.
Christine married the love of her life Arthur "Chunk" Scott on September 6, 1941. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage together in a way few couples have. She was preceded in death by her husband Chunk Scott; her parents Walter and Bertha Thompson; her ten brothers and sisters: Lizzie, Esther, Ola, Thomas, Eva, George, Wilson, Richard, Leonard and Mitchell.
She is survived by her son Marty (Regina); grandson Ronnie (Geanie); granddaughter Nina (Andrew); great grandchildren, Katie Hosmer, Tyler Scott, Allie (Daniel) Helbling, Mary Scott and Mac Scott.
Christine was an active member of Potomac Heights Baptist Church for over 64 years. She taught numerous Sunday school classes, worked with the youth and later senior citizens. She was also an active member of the ladies auxiliary branch of PHVD, during its early years as she served the community alongside her husband who was a member. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and spending time with them whenever possible. Christine and Chunk enjoyed opening their home to family and friends and did so often. She also enjoyed her special care givers Heather, Becky, Denise and Taylor.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3 PM - 7 PM at Potomac Heights Baptist Church 37 Glymont Rd, Indian Head MD. Funeral services will be Monday January 27, 2020 at 11 AM at the Church. Interment Trinity Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to PHBC or PHVFD. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 24, 2020