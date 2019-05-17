Christopher Joseph Tompa passed away suddenly on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born on Sept. 14, 1965 in Washington, DC, he was the son of Dolores Flynn Tompa and the late Dr. Albert Stephen Tompa.

Growing up in Indian Head, he was a graduate of St. Mary Star of the Sea School and Lackey High School. He enjoyed family vacations in Atlantic City and Myrtle Beach. Chris was a rambunctious child who kept life interesting for his family.

He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Maryland in Criminal Justice. He spent his career as a Security Supervisor for several firms. Chris was a lifelong Redskins fan, a dog lover, and an avid pool player. He loved being the pool champion beating out his brothers, Bill and Greg, in the annual Tompa Pool Championship. Chris took all family games seriously, especially Pictionary even though he bent the rules.

Chris is preceded in death by his father, Albert. He is survived by his loving mother, Dolores; his children: Emily, Molly, Benjamin; his longtime companion, Dawn and her children: Hannah and Sarah; his siblings: Maureen, Mary Kay, Bill, Greg; nephews: David, Chris, Joshua, Noah, William, Jeremiah, Aiden; nieces: Meghan, Rebecca, Anna, Amy, Olivia, Sophia; and his in-laws: Dave, Dennis, Rochelle, Bruce and Daniel.

Chris will be remembered for his sense of humor, caring nature, and huge heart. He was taken far too soon and will be missed dearly.

Funeral mass was held at St. Mary Star of The Sea Catholic Church in Indian Head, MD, on April 15.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Star of the Sea Food Pantry, 30 Mattingly Ave., Indian Head, MD 20640.

Condolences for family and friends may be left at: williamsfuneralhomepa.com. Published in The Maryland Independent on May 22, 2019