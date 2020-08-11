Christopher Loftus, formerly of Indian Head, Maryland, passed from this life on April 16, 2020 at the age of 51. Born In La Plata, Maryland to Thomas and Barbara Loftus on August 23, 1968, he attended Lackey High School and graduated in 1986.



Christopher earned a black belt in karate. He love to go fishing and ride his wave runner. Besides his parents and daughter he leaves behind his brothers Adam and Paul; nieces Cailyn and Grace; nephew Patrick; and special friend Erin Crowell.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store