Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy Arnone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Kruszewski Arnone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cindy Kruszewski Arnone Obituary
Cindy Kruszewski Arnone, 54, of LaPlata, MD, passed away on April 6, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 27, 1964, in Washington, D.C.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Donald L. Davis Sr. She is survived by her loving husband, David Thomas Arnone Sr.; daughter, Sarah Ann Halfacre (Adam), of Charlottesville, VA; son, Stanly Joseph Kruszewski V (Angie), of Waldorf, MD; daughter, Julia Desiree Arnone, of Nashville, TN; son, David Thomas Arnone Jr., of LaPlata, MD; her mother, Shirley Ann Davis, of Harrison, AR; her siblings: Deborah A. Ellis (Fred), of Harrison, AR; William Edward Davis, of Waldorf, MD; Judith Marie Unkle (Donnie), of Prince Frederick, MD; Donald Lee Davis Jr. (Cyndee), of Harrison, AR; and Suzanne Lee Rog (Matt), of Hollywood, MD. Cindy was blessed with five grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Old Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 11 at Hughesville Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with internment immediately following at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.