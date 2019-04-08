|
|
Cindy Kruszewski Arnone, 54, of LaPlata, MD, passed away on April 6, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 27, 1964, in Washington, D.C.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Donald L. Davis Sr. She is survived by her loving husband, David Thomas Arnone Sr.; daughter, Sarah Ann Halfacre (Adam), of Charlottesville, VA; son, Stanly Joseph Kruszewski V (Angie), of Waldorf, MD; daughter, Julia Desiree Arnone, of Nashville, TN; son, David Thomas Arnone Jr., of LaPlata, MD; her mother, Shirley Ann Davis, of Harrison, AR; her siblings: Deborah A. Ellis (Fred), of Harrison, AR; William Edward Davis, of Waldorf, MD; Judith Marie Unkle (Donnie), of Prince Frederick, MD; Donald Lee Davis Jr. (Cyndee), of Harrison, AR; and Suzanne Lee Rog (Matt), of Hollywood, MD. Cindy was blessed with five grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Old Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 11 at Hughesville Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with internment immediately following at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 10, 2019