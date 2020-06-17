Clay Allen Benfield
1954 - 2020
Clay Allen Benfield, 65 of King George VA, formerly of Waldorf MD, passed away peacefully on Friday June 12, 2020 at University of MD Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD.

Clay was born in Lenoir, NC (Caldwell County) to Doyle Ernest Benfield and Ruby Lee Benfield on December 8, 1954. He married Charlotte Ann Benfield on February 14, 1978 in Leonardtown, MD. He was a union worker in the local 730 union for 30 years in Landover MD. Post retirement, he was a local small business owner of Fast Track Tag and Title in Charles County, MD. Clay was a veteran of the Vietnam war with the Army, receiving a National Defense Service Metal for marksmanship.

Clay is preceded in death by his parents Ruby and Doyle Benfield; his two sisters, Betty Hudson and Peggy Morgan; his brothers, Randall and Rodger Benfield; and his nephew, Steven Benfield.

Clay is survived by his wife, Charlotte Benfield; his sons, Thomas and wife Lindsey Benfield and Jason Benfield; his brother, Doug Benfield; his grandchildren, Constance, Daniel, Khloe and Emma Benfield; as well as other extended family.

Pallbearers will be nephews, Jeff and Roger Benfield, Jeff Gerek, Matthew McCan, Stan Edwards and great nephew Jesse DeStacy.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 10AM until time of service at 11AM at the New Life Dome Chapel, 9690 Shepherd's Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required. Social distancing and limited number of guests is still in place.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Cancer Society.





Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
