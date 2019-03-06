Clifford Allen Jenkins, 87, of Brandywine, MD, passed away at Calvert County Nursing Center in Prince Frederick, MD, on February 26, 2019. Clifford was born in Suitland, MD, on April 3, 1931. He was the son of the late Richard Lloyd Jenkins and the late Opie Lois Allen Jenkins. Clifford was part owner of Jenkins Wholesale Florist in Mitchellville, MD.

Cliff's interest in things mechanical led him to many hobbies, skills and friends. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves 1950-1964. With his sense of humor, he was a unique and fun individual. He was a past President of the Model T Ford Club International, Treasurer of Community Support Systems, Inc. and Treasurer of Greater Baden Aquasco Citizens Association. He made many trips to Haiti, Africa, and Peru, in support of various missions and missionaries.

Cliff was a 12th generation farmer in Southern Maryland. In 2012, he was the Soil Conservation District Cooperator of the Year. Cliff and his wife Sue placed their farm in Baden under a Rural Legacy Conservation Easement in 2011. Milltown Restorations was his antique auto restoration project after retirement; his specialty was the Model T Ford. His interest in local history and family genealogy led to a vast collection of family stories and authorship of a published book "My First 85 Years".

In addition to his parents, Clifford was predeceased by his brothers: Dave Jenkins, Dick Jenkins; his sisters: Mary Jenkins Taliaferro, Sarah Jenkins Setterstrom and Opie Jenkins Webb. Clifford is survived by his loving wife, Roberta Wilson (Sue) Jenkins, of Brandywine, MD.

Memorial donations may be made to Brookfield United Methodist Church.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.

www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 8, 2019