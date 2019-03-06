Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home Pa
30195 Three Notch Rd
Charlotte Hall, MD 20622
(301) 472-4400
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Allen Jenkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clifford Allen Jenkins Obituary
Clifford Allen Jenkins, 87, of Brandywine, MD, passed away at Calvert County Nursing Center in Prince Frederick, MD, on February 26, 2019. Clifford was born in Suitland, MD, on April 3, 1931. He was the son of the late Richard Lloyd Jenkins and the late Opie Lois Allen Jenkins. Clifford was part owner of Jenkins Wholesale Florist in Mitchellville, MD.
Cliff's interest in things mechanical led him to many hobbies, skills and friends. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves 1950-1964. With his sense of humor, he was a unique and fun individual. He was a past President of the Model T Ford Club International, Treasurer of Community Support Systems, Inc. and Treasurer of Greater Baden Aquasco Citizens Association. He made many trips to Haiti, Africa, and Peru, in support of various missions and missionaries.
Cliff was a 12th generation farmer in Southern Maryland. In 2012, he was the Soil Conservation District Cooperator of the Year. Cliff and his wife Sue placed their farm in Baden under a Rural Legacy Conservation Easement in 2011. Milltown Restorations was his antique auto restoration project after retirement; his specialty was the Model T Ford. His interest in local history and family genealogy led to a vast collection of family stories and authorship of a published book "My First 85 Years".
In addition to his parents, Clifford was predeceased by his brothers: Dave Jenkins, Dick Jenkins; his sisters: Mary Jenkins Taliaferro, Sarah Jenkins Setterstrom and Opie Jenkins Webb. Clifford is survived by his loving wife, Roberta Wilson (Sue) Jenkins, of Brandywine, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to Brookfield United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.
Condolences to the family may be made at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now