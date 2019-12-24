|
|
Col. Francis Weems Matthews, 88, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 of Fort Belvoir, VA. Beloved husband of Bernice Spencer Matthews; Father of Cynthia L. Stevens (James), Virginia A. English (Brian), and Victoria L. Martin; Brother of Catherine Mogan; also survived eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents George and Dorothy Matthews. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2-6 PM. Interment Arlington National Cemetery on a later date. Please view and sign our guest book at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 1, 2020