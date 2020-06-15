Colbert "Jr." Holmes Jr.
1931 - 2020
Transitioned on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Estelle, father of Linda Holmes Pinckney, Wanda and the late William Holmes, II, grandfather of Matthew, Charles, Nadira and Omarr. Also surviving are great grandchildren, brother, Eugene Holmes, sisters, Edna Ross-Dickens and Rose Turner, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing: 9:00am, Service: 11:00am, Saturday, June 20, 2020, Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., Indian Head, Maryland. Interment, 1:00pm, Wednesday, July 8th, Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham.



Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Thornton Funeral Home
