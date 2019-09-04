|
|
|
Corrine A. Pearson, age 83, of Gainesville, Virginia and Indian Head, Maryland went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019.
Corrine is survived by her daughter, Gwendolyn Brim (Wayne), grandson, Frank Damba, Sister-in-Law, Frances Lewis and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and a time of sharing will be held at Williams Funeral Home, Indian Head, Maryland on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Indian Head United Methodist Church on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with a reception immediately following. Internment Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, Maryland at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Indian Head United Methodist Church or Neighbors Eager to Serve. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Sept. 6, 2019