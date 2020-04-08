Home

Curtis Dewitt Snyder


1935 - 2020
Curtis Dewitt Snyder Obituary
Curtis Dewitt Snyder, 85, of Port Tobacco, Maryland, died on March 29, 2020, at his home. Curt was born on January 30, 1935, in Salem, Virginia, to the late Talmadge Dewitt and Stella Mae (Hughes) Snyder. He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a paratrooper in the 3rd battalion of the 11th airborne division. After his military service, he enrolled at Virginia Tech University where he earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Aeronautical Engineering. His distinguished career began at NASA-Langley AFB, moving to Boeing (Seattle), then to McDonnell Douglas (St. Louis), and then until retirement for the Department of the Navy in the Washington, DC, area as a Master Aerospace Engineer. His specialty was in hypersonic flight, highlighted with a 4-year assignment representing the Navy for the X-30 National Aerospace Plane (NASP) project at Wright-Patterson AFB (Dayton, Ohio).

Curt loved his career, golfing, boating, and generally being outdoors. He also coached his children in whatever sport they played and was an avid Virginia Tech Hokie fan. An active church member, he attended the LaPlata United Methodist Church and First UMC of St. Charles, Missouri, where his membership began in 1972. More than anything, he adored his grandchildren and was very active in their lives and spoke often of their pursuits and accomplishments with much joy.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Snyder; sons, Curtis Samuel "Sam" Snyder (Vickie), Steven Aaron Snyder (Amy), Daniel James Snyder (Monica) and Mason Snyder Garner (Yvette Nageotte); daughters, Mary Beth Norris (Jon) and Kendall Sorenson-Clark (Greg); brothers, Ralph E. Snyder and John S. Snyder; Grandchildren, David, Sarah, Gavin, Emily, Alison, Raymond, Jonathan, Aaron, Delaney, Mia, Jacob and Danica. Preceding him in death were his parents, his former wife (Alice Roach Snyder), mother of Sam, Steven, Daniel, and Mary, and a grandchild, Justin Talmadge Norris, son of Mary and Jon Norris.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at arehartechols.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 10, 2020
