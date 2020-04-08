Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arehart-Echols Funeral Home Pa
211 St Mary'S Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-8342
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Dewitt Snyder


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Dewitt Snyder Obituary
Curtis Dewitt Snyder, 85, of Port Tobacco, Maryland, died on March 29, 2020, at his home. Curt was born on January 30, 1935, in Salem, Virginia, to the late Talmadge Dewitt and Stella Mae (Hughes) Snyder.

A veteran of the United States Army and a graduate of Virginia Tech, he is survived by his wife, Eleanor Snyder; sons, Curtis Samuel "Sam" Snyder (Vickie), Steven Aaron Snyder (Amy), Daniel James Snyder (Monica) and Mason Snyder Garner (Yvette Nageotte); daughters, Mary Beth Norris (Jon) and Kendall Sorenson-Clark (Greg); brothers, Ralph E. Snyder and John S. Snyder; and 12 grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents, his former wife, Alice Roach Snyder, and a grandson, Justin Talmadge Norris.

Memorial services will be held in Salem, Virginia, at a date to be determined, with burial at Sherwood Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.arehartechols.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -