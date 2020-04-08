|
Curtis Dewitt Snyder, 85, of Port Tobacco, Maryland, died on March 29, 2020, at his home. Curt was born on January 30, 1935, in Salem, Virginia, to the late Talmadge Dewitt and Stella Mae (Hughes) Snyder.
A veteran of the United States Army and a graduate of Virginia Tech, he is survived by his wife, Eleanor Snyder; sons, Curtis Samuel "Sam" Snyder (Vickie), Steven Aaron Snyder (Amy), Daniel James Snyder (Monica) and Mason Snyder Garner (Yvette Nageotte); daughters, Mary Beth Norris (Jon) and Kendall Sorenson-Clark (Greg); brothers, Ralph E. Snyder and John S. Snyder; and 12 grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents, his former wife, Alice Roach Snyder, and a grandson, Justin Talmadge Norris.
Memorial services will be held in Salem, Virginia, at a date to be determined, with burial at Sherwood Memorial Park.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 10, 2020