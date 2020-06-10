Curtis Lee Cox, 71 of Indian Head, Md., died May 18, 2020 at Georgetown Hospital after a battle with melanoma cancer. Lee was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria J. Taylor of Indian Head, MD. and his youngest brother Richard (Ricky) Neal Cox, also from Indian Head. He is survived by his daughter, Carrie Christine Swann; granddaughter Raquel Wilkinson; and three great-grandchildern: Crew, Easton and Gray Wilkinson. He is also survived by his sister Brenda J. Turner of Indian Head; brother Gary W. Cox (Connie) of Norfolk, VA.; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins. He is also survived by his love of 30+ years, Lorena Wright which includes children and grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Lee was an accomplished auto body mechanic with great skill in specialty painting which earned him the title "Dr. Cox".
If inclined to contribute, please give to the American Cancer Society for Melanoma Research.
Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 10, 2020.