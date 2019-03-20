Home

Cynthia Lee Robertson Obituary
Cynthia "Cindy" Lee Robertson, 63, of Welcome, MD, passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2019 at home.
Born in LaPlata, MD, on August 14, 1955 to the late Franklin and Dorothy Wathen, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Bernie Wathen.
Cindy is survived by her loving husband, James A. Robertson Sr.; son, James A. Robertson Jr. (Erin); brother, Mark Wathen; sisters: Doris Gabbert, Mary Ellen Garner, Linda Richter; and grandchildren: Austin and Alyssa Robertson.
Cindy owned and operated Pancakes Plus in LaPlata, MD. She enjoyed trying her luck at scratch offs and slot machines and always had a love for animals, especially horses. Cindy cherished her family and adored her grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, LaPlata, MD. Interment will be private.
Online condolences may be made to the family at: arehartechols.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 22, 2019
