Rausch Funeral Home
20 American Ln
Lusby, MD 20657
(410) 326-9400
More Obituaries for Daniel Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel "Danny" Dixon

Daniel "Danny" Dixon Obituary
Daniel "Danny" Dixon, 73, passed at his home in Port Tobacco, MD, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Danny was born in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 2, 1945, the son of Albert Alexander and America Irene Dixon.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Alice, Albert, Nancy, Tommy, Charlotte, David; daughter, Gerri; son-in-law, Donnie; and granddaughter, Graci Danielle.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, from 10-11 a.m. with a Funeral Service following at 11 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. Interment will follow in MD Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in The Maryland Independent on July 5, 2019
