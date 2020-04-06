|
|
Daniel J. Gray, 42, of Morgantown, WV passed away on March 30, 2020 at his home. He was born in Camp Springs, MD. He was raised in Waldorf, MD and attended Thomas Stone High School. He married Jennifer Booth in Winchester, VA and had one child. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Terry Gray. Daniel is survived by his wife, Jennifer Gray of Morgantown, WV; his daughter, Madeline Gray of Winchester, VA; his mother, Mickie Gray of Waldorf, MD; and his pets, Porkie, Kiki and LA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Daniel's memory may be made to the SPCA or Humane Society.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 17, 2020