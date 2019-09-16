Home

DANTE MAURICE BROWN


1970 - 2019
DANTE MAURICE BROWN Obituary
Dante Maurice Brown of Oxon Hill, Maryland departed this life and entered eternal rest on September 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Duane Earl Brown, his mother, Maria Betzida Torres and his brother Damon Brown.

Funeral services will be held at the Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ at 3845 South Capitol St. SW, Washington, DC 20032 on September 20, 2019. The family will receive relatives and friends during the visitation at 10:00 am until 11:00 am, the time of the service. www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Sept. 18, 2019
