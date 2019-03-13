David Edward Betts, 69, of Waldorf, MD, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Bridgepoint Hospital, DC. Son of the late Dorsey E. Betts and Mary Lou (Fuller) Betts.

David was born in Hope, Arkansas, on Feb. 21, 1950. He grew up in Arkansas and Texas before joining the Air Force at 18, and marrying his wife of 47 years, Linda (Thomas) Betts on March 7, 1970.

David was a graduate of Texas A&M and spent time working as a radio personality both in the Air Force and after his departure from the service, before making a career as a Customer Service Agent with the MVA.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his only grandchild, woodworking, reading, and traveling. You could find him on a summer evening enjoying a baseball game at the Blue Crabs Stadium.

He was preceded in death by both his parents; his loving wife, Linda; and his son, Steven E. Betts.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer C. (Betts) Shettle; son-in-law, Russell John Shettle; and his grandson, Ethan E. Shettle; one brother, Michael Betts (Elizabeth); two sisters: Martha Russell (Ralph), Betty Snider (Glenn); and many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; in-laws; and friends.

Friends will be received at Lee Funeral Home, Clinton, MD, on Wednesday March 20 at 10 a.m. and the funeral will follow at 12 noon. Burial will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery directly following the service.