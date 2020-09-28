1/
David G. Hall Sr.
1951 - 2020
On September 30, 2020, David G. Hall Sr of Waldorf, MD passed away at the age of 68 years. The family of David G. Hall Jr of Front Royal, VA is saddened to announce his September 30, 2020 at the age of 68 years.He will be lovingly remembered by his children: David G Hall Jr; grandchildren: Payton Hall, Jaxon Russell; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by his son, David G Hall Jr;

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Maryland Independent on Sep. 28, 2020.
