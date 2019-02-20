With profound sadness, we announce the passing of David John Turacy, our loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend to all whose lives he touched. After a long illness, he passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 at the Charles County Hospice House, Waldorf, MD.

David will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Janet; his children: Aimee and David Turacy; and five grandchildren: Brandon, Rebecca, Colby, Nicholas and Alayna. David will be greatly missed by his sister, Darlene Moretti (Turacy), and brother, Mark Turacy, as well as numerous other close relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bell Kopsco (Turacy) and John Turacy.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, February 28, from 5-8 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Celebration of David's Life will be on Friday, March 1, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be a private ceremony for family, at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD, at a later date.

For those who so desire, may make memorial donations in memory of David to the Charles County Hospice House, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

Condolences to the family may be made at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD. Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary