David Michael Shaw of Indian Head, MD, 79, died August 9, 2019. Friends will be received on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. & Rescue Squad at 1 PM until time of Fireman's Prayers at 5 PM. Repast to follow at fire department. Memorial contributions may be made to Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department or Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department in his memory. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Aug. 14, 2019