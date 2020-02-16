|
|
Davonte Shanklin sunrise December 12, 1999 , sunset February 10, 2020 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata, Maryland at 11:31 am. Survived by his Father and Mother Anthony and Catherine Shanklin, six siblings, Anthony, Keara, Elyce, Iyana, Jeremiah and Josiah Shanklin, also a host of other family and friends. Viewing Monday February 24, 2020 , 10 am until time of Service 11 am at Free Gospel Church, 3180 Livingston Road, Bryans Road, Maryland 20616. Burial Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Maryland. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, White Plains, Maryland
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 19, 2020