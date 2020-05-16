Dawn Renee Layfield
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawn Renee Layfield passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 in her home in Easton, Maryland. She was 52.

Born on February 8, 1968 to Wayne and Delores Layfield in Washington, D.C. She graduated Thomas Stone High School class of 1986. After some college she became an IT specialist with the Federal Government. Dawn loved the beach and kayaking.

Along with her parents she is survived by her sisters, Julie Swan and husband Chuck of La Plata, Maryland, and Kelly Layfield of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and her brother in law, Chuck Swan, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions the services will be private.

In lieu of flowers please make out all memorial donations to First Baptist Church of Easton, 115 Idlewild Ave, Easton, MD 21601.

For condolences and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved