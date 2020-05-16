Dawn Renee Layfield passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 in her home in Easton, Maryland. She was 52.
Born on February 8, 1968 to Wayne and Delores Layfield in Washington, D.C. She graduated Thomas Stone High School class of 1986. After some college she became an IT specialist with the Federal Government. Dawn loved the beach and kayaking.
Along with her parents she is survived by her sisters, Julie Swan and husband Chuck of La Plata, Maryland, and Kelly Layfield of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and her brother in law, Chuck Swan, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions the services will be private.
In lieu of flowers please make out all memorial donations to First Baptist Church of Easton, 115 Idlewild Ave, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in Maryland Independent on May 16, 2020.