Deborah Jeanne Stout (Hess), 70, of Cobb Island, MD passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019.
Deborah was born on September 10, 1949 in Washington DC to Thomas Robert and Mary Helen Hess(Lawrence). She grew up in Hyattsville, MD. and was the oldest of 9. On June 17, 1967 she married her high school sweetheart, Paul Wilson Stout Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings. Deborah is survived by her husband, son - Matt and two granddaughters - Tiffany and Mariah, two sisters and four brothers.
A celebration of life will be held at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge on Monday December 16, 2019 from 3pm-6pm.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to St. Mary's Co. Hospice or the .
Published in The Maryland Independent on Dec. 13, 2019