Or Copy this URL to Share

Delbert A. Arnold 78 years of age from White Plains, MD passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife Patricia, four children Shelvy Crupi, Daniel Arnold, Patricia Arnold Halbleib, Paula Ricca, and 16 grandchildren and great children. The family will be holding private services at Lee Funeral Home in Clinton, Maryland. A public service will be held at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store