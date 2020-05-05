Delbert Allen Arnold
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delbert A. Arnold 78 years of age from White Plains, MD passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife Patricia, four children Shelvy Crupi, Daniel Arnold, Patricia Arnold Halbleib, Paula Ricca, and 16 grandchildren and great children. The family will be holding private services at Lee Funeral Home in Clinton, Maryland. A public service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD 20735
(301) 868-0900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved