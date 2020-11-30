1/1
Deloris Kay Krafchik
Deloris Kay Krafchik, aka Kay or Mrs. K., age 76, passed away November 18, 2020. Kay grew up in Ravenswood, West Virginia. Upon graduating from WVU, she moved to the Washington, DC area to pursue a career in Education. She devoted nearly 40 years to teaching students science, math, reading, and writing; and inspired all, young and old, on the virtues of costume design for Halloween, fall festivals, book parades, and performances.

Her hobbies spanned many areas from making cozy quilts to delivering harmonies. After teaching and two knee replacements, Kay was not ready to sit down in retirement and literally kicked up her heels with her friends at the Clark Senior Center, stood tall in the risers with fellow songbirds at the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society, and traversed the grounds of the county fair with other hardworking volunteers.

At home, Kay was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor, friend, and human companion. In her presence, there was no shortage of smiles, hugs, kisses, and snuggles. Everyone became family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick," and is survived by her brother, three children, two daughters-in-law, one soon-to-be son-in-law, three grandchildren, one fur baby, and wonderful neighbors. Kay also leaves behind many family members, friends, former students, and colleagues.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Chesapeake Choral Arts Society or the Humane Society of Charles County.

There will be no memorial at this time, but the family would welcome any memories or condolences made to krafchikfamily@gmail.com.



Published in Maryland Independent on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
