Dennis P. Chappell (Age 77) Mr. Chappell, a long-time resident of Port Tobacco, MD, passed on from this life on April 25, 2020 of viral pneumonia. He was born in Eaton Rapids, MI and grew up in Leslie and Jackson, MI.



It was here, among his family and friends, where he developed his strong work ethic, self-reliance and love of life. He went on to earn an A.S., Chemical Engineering from Jackson Community College, Jackson, Michigan and a B.S., Chemical Engineering from Michigan State University. Mr. Chappell spent 38 years at the U.S. Department of the Navy (DoN), Indian Head Division, Naval Surface Warfare Center, as a Rocket Scientist and champion of the Cartridge Actuated Devices/Propellant Actuated Devices (CAD/PAD) Department, where he was an original team member to consolidate CAD/PAD to Indian Head. He served as its Engineering Director, Program Manager and Director of the CAD/PAD Joint Program Office (JPO) for the U.S. Joint Military services. His JPO team oversaw and directed building of facilities, equipment, technical capabilities and personnel to become a joint service full spectrum program of over $150M per year and 350 direct work years. He earned Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) certifications of Level III for Engineering and Level II for Acquisition.



Among many well-earned awards, he was most proud of the David Packard Award for Acquisition Excellence. He held active and senior positions in a number of organizations, including Vice-President of the Indian Head Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association, President of the Indian Head Defense Alliance, the Charles County Homeland Security Alliance, the Charles County Technology Council, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and the Technology Advisory Group for the Indian Head/College of Southern Maryland Alliance, to name a few.



After retirement from DoN, he was very proud to become Vice-President of Port Tobacco Consulting, LLC, an Engineering and Information Technology firm, spending 20 more years enjoying the work he did.



For the past eight years, he has served as a professional volunteer with the U.S. Civil Air Patrol (CAP), cofounding the Charles Composite Squadron in Charles County, where he was appointed as Squadron Commander three years ago, promoting to the rank of Major. He truly enjoyed working with other CAP Senior Members and mentoring the Squadron's cadets.



In life, he enjoyed the simple things: being a private pilot; reading the newspaper each morning, usually finishing them by the end of his second cup of coffee; cooking with home grown ingredients from his garden; picnicking on his boat with his friends; sitting in his sunroom watching British comedies and mysteries, favoring "Are You Being Served" and "Midsomer Murders" with his German Shepard, Jameson; visiting the beach house in Ocean Pines, and hosting numerous dinners which he masterfully cooked entirely on his own.



Throughout his adult life, he wore the same watch gifted to him from a Navy Seal. He was humble, meticulous, industrious, kind, fair, sublimely private and never met an automobile he did not like, favoring Jaguars and owning eight during his time here.



He leaves behind his friend of 35 years, his business partner of 20 years and spouse of four, Carlos Montague; his dog and faithful companion, Jameson Dietrich; stepmother, Phyllis Chappell; sisters, Lisa Craft and Lori Chappell, and many loving cousins, friends, and acquaintances, who each carry the fondest memories of him in different ways.



Dennis requested there be no funeral nor viewing. His life will be celebrated in Michigan with his Mid-Western family, in Florida with the "Southern Delegation" and finally spread upon the waters of the Port Tobacco River below St. Ignatius Church, where he spent some of the happiest times of his life.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the U.S. Civil Air Patrol, where a scholarship for cadet programs in his name is being developed. Inquiries may be made by emailing: cmontague@cap.gov.



