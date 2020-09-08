1/1
DEREK LORENZO WASHINGTON
1974 - 2020
DEREK LORENZO WASHINGTON age 46 of Indian Head, Maryland departed this life on August 30, 2020. Derek is survived by his loving family and many friends. Viewing will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2020, 9:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM at VICTORY CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES INTL., 4415 Crain Highway , White Plains, MD 20695. Burial will take place at OAK GROVE MISSSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH CEMETERY, Nanjemoy, MD. Service entrusted to Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains, MD

Published in Maryland Independent on Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
TERRENCE L. JOHNSON FUNERAL SERVICES, PA - White Plains
4433 White Plains Ln.
White Plains, MD 20695
(301) 392-0000
