Diane E. Kittle passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family on June 30, 2020. Diane was born in LaPlata, MD on January 19, 1948.Diane is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, William Kittle Sr.,children, Anne Marie Cianciolo, Deanna Dobson (Tony), Carmela Stone, and BJ Kittle (Lindsey); grandchildren, Chelsee, Anthony, Camden, Vinny, Marco, Sofia, Alyssa, Julie, Nick, Abbey, Austin, Lake and Canon, great grandchildren, Lucy and Juniper, sisters and brothers, Marco DeCesaris (Diane), Charles DeCesaris, Loretta Cutright (Bobby), Dottie Fortner, Michael DeCesaris (Karen), David DeCesaris, and Angela D'Antonio, many nieces, nephews, and numerous loving family members.For 24 years Diane was proud to work at the White House as a member of the Residence Staff. She made many lasting friendships over the course of two decades and was lovingly referred to by her co-workers as "Lady Di."Diane was a devout Catholic. She relied on her unwavering faith to guide her in all her actions and relationships with all of those she touched. She lived her life simply by loving others. She will be remembered for her compassion, kindness and generosity. She lit up the room with her warmth and wisdom. She had a zest for life, and a vibrant personality, yet her smile was comforting, and she radiated pure love.A funeral mass will be held at 10:00AM on July 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Plata, MD located at 201 St. Mary's Ave. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to immediate family. Face coverings and social distancing are required.