Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Dody Michelle Royer


1967 - 2019
Dody Michelle Royer Obituary
Age 52, Dody Michelle Royer, passed away suddenly on October 6, 2019 at her home.

Born on April 25, 1967 in Cheverly, Maryland, she was the daughter of James McConkey and the late Thelma McConkey. A homemaker and mom, Dody enjoyed cooking, listening to music, dancing, playing cards, flower arranging and being with her family. She was an avid dog lover especially of her dog Eazy and grand-dogs Kilo and Xena.

In addition to her mother, Dody was preceded in death by her sister Robin Royer.

Along with her father James, she is survived by her daughter Nicollette L. Royer; husband James Patterson; sister Kathy Willis; nieces and nephews Missy Koontz, Brittany Willis, Mark Kendall and Tony Timmerman; many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 2PM to 5PM with a Service at 4PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Charles County, P. O. Box 1015, Waldorf, Maryland 20604.

Online guestbook available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 11, 2019
