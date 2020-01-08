|
|
Donald E. Rowe, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 after a long illness. He was a graduate of La Plata High School in 1955 and received his B.S. degree from American University. Donald worked as a Computer Manager at the Naval Sea Systems Command in Indian Head and retired in 1992. He was a member of La Plata United Methodist Church. He enjoyed golfing, reading, and taking care of the family farm. He was a lifelong Washington Redskins fan and also loved watching the Washington Senators and Washington Nationals over the years.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, T. Edgar Rowe and Clara Mary (Sollars) Rowe and by his brother, Raymond L. Rowe. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara E. (Wheeler) Rowe; daughter, Sandra R. Mohler (Arnold); son, Stuart L. Rowe (Katy); one grandson, Jeremy L. Mohler; three granddaughters, Jenifer E. Mohler, Mariah N. Fonseca (Elaine), and Sarah M. Rowe; and sister, Marian E. Bateman.
Visitation on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff at Sagepoint Senior Living Services for their care and support. Memorial contributions can be made to SagePoint.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Jan. 15, 2020