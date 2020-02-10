|
|
Donald Frank Berens, age 91, of Berkeley Springs, WV, formerly of Waldorf, MD, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his children, Andrew J. Berens, M.D. and his wife Phyllis of Berkeley Springs, Carole Lynn Vincent and her husband John Vincent, M.D. of Jarrettsville, MD, one sister, Delores Saltis of Red Hook, NY, one sister-in-law, Jean Berens of Avon, OH, five grandchildren, Amanda Susan Wilfong and her husband Robert of Clarksburg, WV, Jessica Lynn Berens of Morgantown, WV, Joseph Andrew Berens and his wife Cassidy of Morgantown, WV, Robert Anthony Berens of Morgantown, WV and Ethan Vincent of Jarrettsville, four great grandchildren, Emily Wilfong and Noah Thompson, both of Clarksburg, WV, Ayla Berens and Paxton Berens, both of Morgantown, WV and several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 67 Liberty Street, Berkeley Springs, WV. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Peter's Parish Cemetery, 3320 St. Peter's Drive, Waldorf, MD. The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 12, 2020