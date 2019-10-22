|
On October 20, 2019, Donald Joseph Lilley, age 71, passed away after a long illness at Georgetown University Hospital; beloved son of Catherine L. Lilley (nee Carrick), and the late Joseph L. Lilley; cherished brother of F. Louise Smith (Wayne), Robert M. Lilley (Lynne), and Ronald D. Lilley; devoted uncle of Ryan M. Smith (Karen), Jennifer L. Purper (Katie), Jamie M. Oliver (Ben), Elizabeth A. Lilley, Julia D. Fajardo (Mario) and 8 great nieces and nephews; dear friend of Lisa Gilchrist and Liah Katsouros.
Don worked for over 20 years as a bass guitarist in a band and was employed for 20 years by Verizon.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 10:00am to 11:00am, where funeral services will immediately follow. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Don's name to Mount Saint Joseph High School, 4403 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229, Attn.: Development Office.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 25, 2019