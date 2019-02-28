Home

Donald W. Williams, 83, of Melbourne Beach, FL passed away January 26, 2019 at Holmes Regional Hospital. Born July 2, 1935 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Chester Garland Williams and Margaret Futch Williams.
He is survived by wife, Mary Jean Williams; sons: Michael, Todd (Stephanie), Brad; daughters: Beth Bonifant (Edward); Kimberly Keller (Bayard); 13 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and sister, Nancy Richards also survive him.
He was predeceased by brother, Chester Garland Williams.
A Mass of Christian burial will be Celebrated on Friday, March 8 at 11 a.m. in St. John's Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
For full obituary, visit: Mattingly Gardiner funeral home at mgfh.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 1, 2019
