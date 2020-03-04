|
|
Donna Strachan, 83, of La Plata, Maryland, passed away on February 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Wilkes Barre, PA and raised in Washington, DC, Donna was the daughter of Ridgeway and Emily Stevens. She attended Eastern High School, where she honed her journalism skills writing for the school newspaper. After high school, she attended Wilson Teachers College and then transferred to Sibley Hospital, where she pursued a career in Medical Technology, followed by working at Doctors Hospital & Cafritz Hospital. Later, she worked in the family insurance business for 35 years. In 1959 she married the love of her life, Bruce Strachan. From this union was born their son, Glenn Strachan (Christine).
She enjoyed attending church, serving on the worship committee, the fellowship of the UMW, and teaching various classes at church. She also enjoyed reading, dogs and horses, and was a fan of Washington Nationals baseball. Her proudest achievements were leading adult Sunday school, becoming a certified lay speaker, and giving sermon messages at her church.
She cherished spending time with family and friends. Her tenderness, friendship, loving kindness and wisdom will be forever missed.
Donna lived a wonderful life. She loved the Lord and her family with all her heart.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10am until time of her Life Celebration Service at noon at Providence-Fort Washington United Methodist Church, 10610 Old Fort Rd, Fort Washington, MD 20744.
Memorial contributions are asked to be sent to Providence-Fort Washington United Methodist Church.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 6, 2020